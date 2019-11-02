It is the 20th birthday of Shanaya Kapoor! Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter and an aspiring actor herself, Shanaya brought in her birthday in the company of her parents, best friend Ananya Panday and cousins Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Ananya had the most adorable wishes for her bestie!

“For me, the sun always shines wherever Shanaya is ☀️ happy bday to my soul sister, I love u for life papaya,” she wrote.

We also came across a video of the birthday girl blowing the candles, courtesy Sanjay Kapoor. ‘Happy birthday Darling love you,’ the father wrote. It also has Ananya enthusiastically recording the cake-cutting.

“I am a mama of a 20 year old,” wrote Maheep, sharing another brief video.

Shananay, who is quite a social media sensation already, is presently working as an assistant director in Janhvi Kapoor’s Kargil Girl. In an earlier interview, Sanjay has revealed that his daughter wanted to find out how the space of filmmaking worked. She thought working first-hand in a film would give her a better perspective than spending a few years in a film school.