Bala duo Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are promoting their upcoming film in full swing. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. While the duo is excited about their film, they gave a huge hit last year with Stree. Amar Kaushik hopes that Stree 2 will happen when it has to happen.

Last year, it was revealed that Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK had a fallout over Stree profit sharing. They decided to part ways post that. But, Stree’s director is hopeful that things will be resolved between the trio. He said that they shot the Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor ending in a certain way because they had a vision ahead. He said that the right script is in the works. For him, Raj – DK are as important as Dinesh Vijan. He said that Stree 2 is destined to be and it will happen when it has to.

Meanwhile, the Amar Kaushik directorial Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is set for November 7 release.