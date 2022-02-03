Actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold the house in Delhi that his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bacchan once resided in. The house is named Sopaan and is registered under his mother Teji's name. As per reports, Bachchan sold the house located in Gulmohar Park in South Delhi for a whopping Rs. 23 crores.

As per reports, the house was purchased by Avni Bader, the CEO of Nezone group of companies who has known Amitabh for over three decades. Avni also resides close to the property. The property is said to be spread across 418.05 square meters and the deal was closed on December 7 last year.

Speaking to a publication, Avni revealed that since the structure is old they will be demolishing it and reconstructing it as per their requirements. After Amitabh had moved to Mumbai, his parents had also eventually moved with him to the city.

Currently, Amitabh along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan live in Mumbai's Juhu area. They live together at the family home Jalsa. He has multiple properties in Mumbai including Janak, which he uses as his office, the bungalow Prateeksha and Vatsa. He also owns an ancestral home in Allahabad and a villa in Dubai.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the film Jhund which is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 4.

