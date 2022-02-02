Amid the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, several production houses have announced new release dates. Now, the awaited Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule is all set to release on 4th March 2022. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

The makers took to social media to shared new poster of Amitabh Bachchan along with the release date. "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai. #Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni & Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

