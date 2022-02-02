comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.02.2022 | 10:13 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund to release on March 4, 2022 in cinemas

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

Amid the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, several production houses have announced new release dates. Now, the awaited Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule is all set to release on 4th March 2022. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund to release on March 4, 2022 in cinemas

The makers took to social media to shared new poster of Amitabh Bachchan along with the release date. "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai. #Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni & Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture with Sridevi from Iquilaab; netizens focus on his costume

More Pages: Jhund Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Night curfew lifted in Mumbai;…

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar…

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley dies…

ASTRO’s MJ to temporarily takes break from…

Saoirse Ronan to star in film adaptation of…

The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim star Nam Da…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification