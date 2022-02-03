Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34 starring himself, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani will be released on April 29, 2022. After the third wave of the pandemic, we once again saw makers changing release dates of their films to accommodate releases of the film that were delayed by the third wave. However, Ajay Devgn has confirmed that the film will be released on Eid and there will be no change in that.

Runway 34 will be clashing with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 at the box office. Meanwhile, down douth, the film will face a clash with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya. Amid this, there were reports surfacing that the release of Runway 34 might be postponed. However, Ajay has cleared that the film will hit the theatres on the said date.

Runway 34 is a film inspired by true events and will see Ajay and Rakul play the role of pilots in the film. Produced by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms, the film is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat, Vikrant Sharma, Hasnain Husaini, Jay Kanujia, Sandeep Kewlani, and Tarlok Singh.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani announce the wrap of Runway 34 while eating a wrap; watch

More Pages: Runway 34 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.