comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.02.2022 | 5:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Runway 34 to release on Eid 2022, confirms Ajay Devgn amid reports of film getting postponed

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34 starring himself, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani will be released on April 29, 2022. After the third wave of the pandemic, we once again saw makers changing release dates of their films to accommodate releases of the film that were delayed by the third wave. However, Ajay Devgn has confirmed that the film will be released on Eid and there will be no change in that.

Runway 34 to release on Eid 2022, confirms Ajay Devgn amid reports of film getting postponed

Runway 34 will be clashing with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 at the box office. Meanwhile, down douth, the film will face a clash with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya. Amid this, there were reports surfacing that the release of Runway 34 might be postponed. However, Ajay has cleared that the film will hit the theatres on the said date.

Runway 34 is a film inspired by true events and will see Ajay and Rakul play the role of pilots in the film. Produced by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms, the film is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat, Vikrant Sharma, Hasnain Husaini, Jay Kanujia, Sandeep Kewlani, and Tarlok Singh.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani announce the wrap of Runway 34 while eating a wrap; watch

More Pages: Runway 34 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with Thalaivi…

Lee Se Young in talks to star alongside Lee…

Aditya Roy Kapur begins the Sri Lanka…

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among…

BTS’ Jimin assures fans about his fast…

4 arrested for having connections in Michael…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification