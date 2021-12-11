Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has rented out his duplex home in Andheri to Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon. The flat owned the megastar is on the 27th and 28th floor for which Kriti will pay a whopping Rs. 10 lakh per month.

Not just the monthly rent, the actress has also paid a staggering Rs. 60 lakh as security deposit. According to information on Indextap.com, Amitabh Bachchan has rented his property Kriti Sanon, and the actress has locked the property for two years.

Besides, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have also given one of their properties in Juhu to the State Bank of India. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan has leased the property to SBI for 15 years.The rent of this property, the ground floor of 3150 square feet, will increase by 25 percent every 5 years. SBI has already paid the advance rent.

Just like Big B, many Bollywood stars have rented out their properties at a huge amount. Not long ago, it was reported that Salman Khan had taken a duplex on rent in Bandra and was paying Rs 8.25 lakh for this new home.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Kriti, on the other hand, is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan for RohitDhawan’s Shehzada.

