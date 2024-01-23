comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.01.2024 | 1:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Amitabh Bachchan becomes brand ambassador for 7-star property by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan becomes brand ambassador for 7-star property by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya

en Bollywood News Amitabh Bachchan becomes brand ambassador for 7-star property by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan has onboard as the brand ambassador for an upcoming 7-star property by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Ayodhya

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has onboard as the brand ambassador for an upcoming 7-star property by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Ayodhya. An ad placement was done in a newspaper confirming the endorsement.

Amitabh Bachchan becomes brand ambassador for upcoming 7-star property by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan becomes brand ambassador for 7-star property by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya

“I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart…This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, and creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital,” Mr. Bachchan said in a statement, as reported by Exhange4media.

As per the official website of Abhinandan Lodha Developer Projects, Abhinandan Lodha Plots introduces a 7-star project development in Ayodhya. The Sarayu River, a lifeline intertwining with Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural heritage, gracefully cradles this development, infusing an ethereal touch into the living experience.

Nestled within a sprawling 25-acre expanse, The SARAYU boasts an enchanting panorama that unfolds along the banks of the Sarayu River. Poised strategically, this is positioned just a 15-minute drive away from the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan & others leave for Ayodhya for Pran Prathistha ceremony at Ram Mandir, see photos and videos

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan to…

EXCLUSIVE: “You will see Deepika Padukone…

BREAKING: Teaser of Yami Gautam starrer…

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Fable is only the…

Saif Ali Khan undergoes a tricep surgery at…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification