Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has onboard as the brand ambassador for an upcoming 7-star property by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Ayodhya. An ad placement was done in a newspaper confirming the endorsement.

“I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart…This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, and creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital,” Mr. Bachchan said in a statement, as reported by Exhange4media.

As per the official website of Abhinandan Lodha Developer Projects, Abhinandan Lodha Plots introduces a 7-star project development in Ayodhya. The Sarayu River, a lifeline intertwining with Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural heritage, gracefully cradles this development, infusing an ethereal touch into the living experience.

Nestled within a sprawling 25-acre expanse, The SARAYU boasts an enchanting panorama that unfolds along the banks of the Sarayu River. Poised strategically, this is positioned just a 15-minute drive away from the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

