BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Manushi Chhillar to be seen in a prominent role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Manushi Chhillar is expected to essay the role of a hacker in the upcoming action entertainer starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It is now official that Manushi Chhillar is a part of the cast in the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miya Chote Miyan, slated to release on Eid in April this year. The actress took to Instagram to share the official poster and announce the teaser launch which is said to be scheduled for January 24.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the makers have kept her role under wraps. If sources are to be believed, she plays a hacker in the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also marks her reunion with co-star Akshay Kumar, after her debut in Samrat Prithviraj where she played Sanyogita, wife of Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi is currently in Jordan with the rest of the cast as they are filming for three elaborate song sequences until February 2.

Speaking of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film also stars South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F in prominent roles. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an action entertainer which promises to take audiences on an adrenaline-pumping and thrilling adventure filled with high-octane stunts. While Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are expected to play agents, Prithviraj is expected to feature as an antagonist. As for the film, it will release during Eid 2024.

Meanwhile, Manushi is expected to return to the big screens next month. Before the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actress already has the release of her bilingual film, Operation Valentine, with Telugu star Varun Tej, which is slated to hit the screens on February 16. In the film, she is essaying the role of a radar officer, working as a part of the Indian Air Force, in this patriotic entertainer which is said to be inspired by true events.

