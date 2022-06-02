The long-awaited Red, White & Royal Blue movie adaptation for Amazon has cast its Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz. The Kissing Booth star Taylor Zakhar Perez and Cinderella actor Nicholas Galitzine have been roped in to play the lead roles in the upcoming gay rom-com.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rom-com follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the Mexican-American son of the country’s newly elected president, who is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal. Casey McQuiston is behind the New York Times bestseller, which is being adapted and directed by Matthew López. Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film, with Michael McGrath executive producing, along with López and McQuiston.

The official logline reads, “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse. Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals.”

“What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations.” Set up at Amazon Studios, the film also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry and Sarah Shahi with Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj and Akshay Khanna also aboard to join the ensemble cast. Michael McGrath is executive producing alongside López and McQuiston. Ted Malawer previously penned a draft of the script.

On the work front, Taylor Zakhar Perez was seen in the sequels of hit Netflix series The Kissing Booth. He most recently appeared on the HBO Max original Minx and is starring in Prime Video’s original 1Up. Meanwhile, Nicholas Galitzine will next headline Netflix’s Purple Hearts alongside Sofia Carson. He also recently starred as Prince Robert in the live-action musical Cinderella for Prime Video, opposite Camila Cabello.

