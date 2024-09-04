During this precious time, Ali took a short break to support Richa and relish his new role as a father.

Ali Fazal has returned to work following a brief paternity leave, ready to dive back into his pecking schedules for the upcoming films Lahore and Thug Life. Ali and his wife, actress Richa Chadha, recently welcomed their baby girl on July 16, 2024. During this precious time, Ali took a short break to support Richa and relish his new role as a father.

Ali Fazal resumes work after paternity leave, set to begin shooting for Lahore 1947 and Thug Life

Ali Fazal shared his excitement about balancing his personal and professional commitments. “Becoming a father has been the most fulfilling experience of my life. I cherished every moment of my break, staying close to Richa and our daughter. Now, I am ready to juggle my responsibilities and return to the sets with renewed energy and enthusiasm,” Ali said.

With a packed calendar ahead, Ali has six major projects such as Rakt Bramhand, Metro In Dino, and the Hollywood film Afghan Dreamers.

