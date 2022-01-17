comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.01.2022 | 3:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Alison Brie joins John Cena in Pierre Morel’s action-comedy Freelance

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American actress Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in an action comedy film Freelance. The project will be helmed by director Pierre Morel.

Alison Brie joins John Cena in Pierre Morel's action-comedy Freelance

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escape to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them and each other.

John Cena will be playing the ex-soldier, with Brie tapped to play the journalist.AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing.

Meanwhile on the work front, John Cena is currently flying high thanks to the recent release of HBO Max’s DC series Peacemaker. Brie, on the other hand, showed off her comedy chops as one of the stars of cult comedy series Community, was a lead on Glow, the gone-too-soon comedic drama that gained a loyal fan base over its three seasons on Netflix.

Featurewise, she appeared in Promising Young Woman and Happiest Season, both released in 2020, and will next be seen in romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know, directed by husband Dave Franco.

The production on Freelance is due to begin later this month in Colombia.

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tim Allen set to produce and reprise his…

Gong Yoo turns down offer to star in writer…

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari signs…

Shreya Ghoshal owes her career to Alka…

After Pushpa, Hindi dubbed version of Allu…

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish arrested and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification