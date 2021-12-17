comscore

Alia Bhatt violates her quarantine rules; BMC to look into the matter

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Just a couple of days back, news reports surfaced that some celebrities who attended a party at Karan Johar’s residence had tested Covid-19 positive. Following these reports, the BMC has issued guidelines to the group to undergo home quarantine despite testing negative. Now, it is learnt that actress Alia Bhatt, who had tested negative, contravened the directive from the BMC and broke home quarantine to promote her film Brahmastra.

The said even which happened in Delhi saw Alia Bhatt share the stage with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji. In light of Alia’s disregard for the BMC directive the municipal health committee Chairperson Rajul Patel stated that the body would look into the matter and take necessary action.

For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt attended a party held at Karan Johar residence where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were present. After the party, four of them viz. Kareena, Amrita, Seema and Maheep tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Alia and karan tested negative.

ALSO READ:Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch: Ranbir Kapoor asks Alia Bhatt ‘Humari shaadi kab hogi?’

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

