Warner Bros confirm release dates for Blue Beetle, Last Train To New York & Toto for 2023

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Warner Bros. have titled the remake of South Korean zombie film Train to Busan, The Last Train in New York. Along with the title, the release date for the film has also been unveiled.

According to Variety, The Last Train in New York, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, written by Gary Dauberman and produced by James Wan, has been scheduled for premiere on April 21, 2023. As of now, The Last Train in New York is the only major release fixed by the studio.

In addition, the DC movie Blue Beetle will hit screens on August 18, 2023. Angel Manuel Soto is directing from Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s screenplay. John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña stars.

The Alex Timbers-directed animated feature Toto, which tells the story of Wizard of Oz from Dorothy’s dog POV, will open on February 2, 2024. John August wrote and Derek Fray produces.

Blue Beetle and Toto are the only wide major studio releases on their weekend dates as of now.

However, for 2022,Warner Bros has a lineup for some big projects which includes King Richard on February 4, 2022, The Batman set to release on March 4, 2022, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore scheduled for April 2022 release, DC League of super pets scheduled for May 21, 2022.

On the other hand, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections is all set to release on December 22, 2021.

Also Read: Warner Bros TV calls Ruby Rose’s misconduct claims against Batwoman makers a ‘revisionist history’

