Following much anticipation around Yash Raj Films’ first female-led Spy Universe actioner starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the makers have now announced The Railway Men’s Shiv Rawail as the director. The announcement was made on February 2, 2024. Shiv Rawail has previously worked as assistant director on Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, before making his debut as a director with YRF Entertainment’s Netflix series The Railway Men.

Alia Bhatt – Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe actioner gets The Railway Men helmer Shiv Rawail as a director

“Shiv‘s debut directorial for YRF, The Railway Men, is a humongous hit and he is the talk of the town today. He is young and has a brilliant pulse on what the youth would want to consume as entertainment as is evident with the global success that he has delivered under the guidance of Aditya Chopra. Thus, Adi is confident that he is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF spy universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with the rising star of the industry, Sharvari,” a trade source told Variety.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will play super agents in the yet-to-be-titled film. It will be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It kicked off with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) then followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

It was taken forward with Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and then Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, the next project will be War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani and directed by Ayan Mukerji. This will be followed by SRK and Salman’s Tiger vs Pathaan.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

