Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is currently running in theatres. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles, the film directed by Siddharth Anand, was released on January 25. However, the audience and critics' responses have been mixed and many have even criticized the dialogues, tonality and even writing of the film. The film has also seen mediocre collections at the box office. When asked the director, what could be the reason for the lacklustre performance of the film, he had this to say.

Siddharth Anand breaks silence on mediocre performance of Fighter at box office: “It is a huge leap for a filmmaker”

Speaking to Gallata Plus, Siddharth Anand said, “Our expectations as makers have become a little unrealistic. I am talking about myself also, having delivered Pathaan just one year ago. We need to keep our expectations in check and align them with the product. Also, it was a working day. Thursday is considered mid-week. For instance, we held a special screening for friends and family on Thursday, and whoever we texted and asked, at least 40% of them asked, ‘Is the show in the evening?’ So, that time, it hit us how will people bunk work or bunk school and come in the morning.”

Explaining further about the aerial actioner, he added, “Another thing is the genre. Fighter is a huge leap for a filmmaker. It’s a space that is unexplored and absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience. They are like, ‘What are these planes doing?'”

Siddharth added, “There is a huge percentage of our country, I would say, 90 per cent, who have not flown in planes, who have not been to an airport, so how would they know what’s happening in the movie? This is my dissection. They felt this is a little alien. They didn’t understand what kind of exhilaration they are supposed to feel in the air action, so there is a certain initial disconnect. But once you enter the theatre, you realise this is such a basic film.”

Fighter also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Pradum Jaykar in pivotal roles. The film marks Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s first collaboration and the former’s third one with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War.

