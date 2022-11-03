After months of delays, legal disputes, and verbal mudslinging, Elon Musk now finally owns Twitter. Since gaining control of the well-known micro blogging website, the richest man in the world has made a number of announcements. While a handful of changes on the social networking site are in pipeline, the revival of Vine has grabbed the attention of many including Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar, and American YouTuber Mr Beast.

Ali Zafar, Elon Musk, and Mr. Beast discuss bringing back Vine, and developing better incentives to content creators

On October 31, the CEO of Tesla Motors took to his Twitter handle and conducted a poll. The poll was conducted to get votes for bringing back Vine. Reacting to the same, the American YouTuber Mr. Beast said, “If you did that and actually competed with tik tok that’d be hilarious”. Reacting to Mr. Beast’s remark, Musk asked, “What could we do to make it better than TikTok?”, in the thread. Sharing his piece of mind on the same, Ali jumped into the conversation and gave some suggestions to Musk.

Following this, the Dear Zindagi actor Ali Zafar too joined in sharing a few concepts and ideas saying, “Bigger incentives for content creators. Go beyond “likes” and “followers”. Enable them to build their own on line digital empires. A world they can create, learn and earn from. Clubs. Rooms. Likeminded people connecting, creating, auctioning, selling, monetising, sharing”.

In the continuing tweet, he further asked to change the algorithm of Twitter, to allow content to have a higher reach. He tweeted, “Change the algorithms. A person sitting in U.S should be able to come across content being made in Japan more easily and vice versa. Tweets and content should have a much higher reach and monetisation. Companies can pay for reach, individuals can’t.”

Agreeing with the actor and the YouTuber, Elon replied and said, “True, Twitter has amazing content in Japan – roughly half of all adults online – but it’s almost never seen outside of Japan.”

For the unversed, With Vine app, users can record and share a six-second looping video. Vine could face competition from TikTok, a well-known video app. However, the micro-blogging site shuttered the app in 2016.

