Although Navya Naveli Nanda has never been a part of films, the star kid has always been in news. But the rumour that has been doing the rounds for a while now is about her dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. While neither of them have addressed or mentioned about it in the media, fans have often deduced that the two have been hanging out with each other frequently. Siddhant, who is currently giving many interviews as a part of his film promotions for PhoneBhoot, spoke about the ongoing rumours about him.

In an interview with GoodTimes, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked about rumours that he wished was true, when the actor responded, "That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.” Interestingly, this is not the first time where he spoke about his single status. Even when he appeared on Koffee With Karan with the cast of PhoneBhoot including Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, the actor was asked by the host KJo about his relationship status. However, he had answered it saying, he is so single that Ishaan became single because he started hanging out with Siddhant. The comment left everyone on the show in splits.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who gained fame with Gully Boy and the recent Gehraiyaan, will be seen in the role of a ghostbuster of sorts in Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the role of a ghost for the first time in this horror comedy. With Jackie Shroff as the antagonist, PhoneBhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is slated to hit the big screens on November 4.

