Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.02.2020 | 12:56 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Both Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha deny wedding reports

BySubhash K. Jha

Hindustan and the rest of the world where Bollywood is popular, woke up on Thursday morning to reports that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who have been a couple for almost five years, are all set to tie the knot in June this year.

Both Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha deny wedding reports

The venue and other details were also disclosed in the supposed scoop. “Now, all the media needs to do is tell us the name of our unborn children,” Richa responds sarcastically. Ali is more upfront in denying the marriage report. “Arrey no. It’s not true. People are so vella (work-less). I don’t know who has said all this. I have been getting calls since morning. I will give you a heads-up on it whenever it happens,” says Ali.

On the work-front, Ali returned from England recently after shooting “The director Kenneth Branagh is a legend. His Shakespearean adaptations are a testimony to his greatness. And now he’s directed an Agatha Christie adaptation. My mother and I have been Agatha Christie aficionados for as long as I can remember.”

Ali was dazzled by the array of his co-stars in the film. “There is the very happening Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Latitia Wright and Annette Bening. There’s so much to learn from these actors and technicians. I feel blessed.”

The best part of doing A Death On The Nile for Ali is his character’s colour blindness. “I’m not playing an Indian character. That for me is a big victory. To be an Indian actor and not being pigeon-holed!”

Also Read: Richa Chadha spills the beans on marriage plans with Ali Fazal

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat…

Bob Biswas makers take prompt action after…

Richa Chadha plays politician in Subhash…

Amitabh Bachchan wore outfits from his…

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to head…

Thappad and Kabir Singh producer Bhushan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification