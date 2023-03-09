Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66. His body will be sent from Gurgaon to Mumbai.

Satish Kaushik passes away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee extend their condolences

Well known actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack and passed away on Wednesday. As per the reports, after being examined at the Fortis hospital in Gurgaon, his body will be sent to Mumbai.

Satish’s friend Anupam Kher claimed that Kaushik complained of feeling uneasy while he was at a friend's house in Delhi. Anupam Kher told PTI, “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.”

Anupam took to Instagram and shared a picture with Satish as a tribute to the late actor-filmmaker. Sharing the post, he wrote in Hindi, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Actor Kangana Ranaut and Satish Kaushik collaborated on the upcoming movie Emergency. Expressing her grief, Kangana tweeted, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to his Twitter account to share his condolences. “Completely shocked to read this ! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai !, he tweeted.

Satish was an Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. He began his career in theatre and is a graduate of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.

