comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.03.2023 | 11:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Satish Kaushik passes away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee extend their condolences

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Satish Kaushik passes away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee extend their condolences

en Bollywood News Satish Kaushik passes away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee extend their condolences

Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66. His body will be sent from Gurgaon to Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Well known actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack and passed away on Wednesday. As per the reports, after being examined at the Fortis hospital in Gurgaon, his body will be sent to Mumbai.

Satish Kaushik passes away after suffering a heart attacks at the age of 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee extend their condolences

Satish Kaushik passes away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 66; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee extend their condolences

Satish’s friend Anupam Kher claimed that Kaushik complained of feeling uneasy while he was at a friend's house in Delhi. Anupam Kher told PTI, “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.”

Anupam took to Instagram and shared a picture with Satish as a tribute to the late actor-filmmaker. Sharing the post, he wrote in Hindi, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)


Actor Kangana Ranaut and Satish Kaushik collaborated on the upcoming movie Emergency. Expressing her grief, Kangana tweeted, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti.”


Actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to his Twitter account to share his condolences. “Completely shocked to read this ! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai !, he tweeted.


Satish was an Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. He began his career in theatre and is a graduate of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shubhangi Atre confirms separation from…

Satish Kaushik passes away after suffering a…

Akshay Kumar to team up with Dinesh Vijan…

Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films raise the stakes;…

Ranbir Kapoor confirms Ayan Mukerji is…

Akshay Kumar to shoot for Khel Khel Mein in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification