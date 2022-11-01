Liger marked the Hindi debut of Telugu actor, Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film starred Ananya Panday in the lead role with Ramya Krishnan in pivotal role. The movie failed at the box office. A viral letter of Puri has surfaced online in which he talks about the distributors, the failure of the movie and more.

Liger director Puri Jagannadh pens a letter after filing complaint against Liger distributors: ‘If at all I had betrayed someone, it was the audience’

In the letter, Puri wrote, “If it is a success, money will come. If it is a failure, so much knowledge will come. So, we always gain mentally and financially… there is nothing in this world that we can lose. So, we should not look at everything as a failure. If bad happens, the bad people around us will disappear. Once we look back, we realize who remains there. Isn’t it good?”

He added, “(People) will compliment you, accuse you, put you behind the bars, bail you out, clap and scold. So, if these things don’t happen in your life, make sure that they happen. Otherwise, there is a danger of not becoming a hero. That’s why we should live like heroes. If we want to live, we should be honest. There is no need of proclaiming myself as an honest person. There is no need of saving the truth. The truth will safeguard the truth. Truth always defends itself.”

Puri further wrote, “No one will do anything if we work without betraying others. If at all I had betrayed someone, it was the audience who bought the cinema tickets with a belief in me. I did no fraud to no one. Actually, I’m liable to my audience. I will do films and I will entertain them. Talking about money? Name at least one person who took at least one rupee when they died. Then I too will save (money). In the end, we all meet in the graveyard and everything that happens in between is all drama.”

Recently, an audio call was leaked of Puri Jagannadh where he slammed the distributors of Liger for blackmailing him. He filed a complaint alleging that the distributors blackmailed him and were trying to illegally extract money from him apart from blackmailing him. In the complaint, the director said that the distributors owe money to the sub-distributors. So, now they are gathering the sub-distributors and calling for a protest at Puri Jagannadh's residence in order to recover the losses.

In the audio call which is circulating online, he said, “Are they blackmailing me? I don't owe anyone money, but I am still giving it. There was a loss and out of good will I have decided to return. I have already spoken to buyers and informed them that the agreed amount would be returned in a month's time.”

“Here (in the film industry) everyone is undertaking a gamble. Some movies will be hits and others will flop. I am yet to get a lot of money from hits like Pokiri and Ishmart Shankar. Will the buyers association help me with that? If you want to protest, do it. I'll take the list of people who protested and will give money to those who did not protest,” Puri added.

Liger released on August 26, 2022 in theatres. On the work front, despite Liger’s failure, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are working on Jana Gana Mana. The film is set for next year release.

