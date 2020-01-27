Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2020 | 11:16 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti hospitalised with clot in brain, remains serious

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who directed Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, has been reportedly diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Saturday. As per a recent report, his condition remains serious and he is under strict medical supervision right now.

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti hospitalised with clot in brain, remains serious

Another report suggests that Jagan fell unconscious while he was with his friends. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and his family members soon arrived too.

Mission Mangal, which marked his directorial debut, also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, and revolved around ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission that was launched in 2013, and the female scientists of ISRO who made it possible. The film performed pretty well at the box office and earned over 200-crore.

We pray for Jagan's quick recovery. Watch this space for more updates on his health.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar is all set to reunite with his Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti for the remake of A R Murgadoss’ Kaththi

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan's production…

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his first…

Sunil Grover loves playing female…

"The love of the people of India for the…

Saif Ali Khan opens up about divorce with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification