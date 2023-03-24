Veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away today early morning at the age of 67. As per reports, he was on dialysis. His condition deteriorated around 3 am and he was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last.

Parineeta filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 67

The news about his death was shared by filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Twitter. He shared a picture of the late filmmaker and wrote, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.” Quote tweeting the tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!”

Sarkar made his Bollywood debut with the acclaimed and successful Parineeta in 2005. The film saw the launch of Vidya Balan while it also starred Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. It was based on author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name.

The rest of the films helmed by Sarkar include Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela. In recent years, Sarkar also ventured into the territory of web series with shows like Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Arranged Marriage, Forbidden Love and Duranga.

Last year there was news about Sarkar directing a film based on actress Priya Rajvansh for which Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in.

Sarkar’s last rites will be performed today in Santacruz, Mumbai at 4 pm.

