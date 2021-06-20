Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar clears the air around speculations of him doing Dhoom 4

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

For a long time now, there have been multiple speculations around the casting of the film Dhoom 4. While the film has not even been officially announced fans of the franchise are eager to know who will be cast in the fourth installation of the film. In the earlier installations, actors like John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan played pivotal roles.

Recently, there were rumours of Akshay Kumar starring alongside Salman Khan in Dhoom 4. The actor recently addressed the rumours during an interview with a daily. He dismissed the viral social media rumour in two words -"Fake News".

The rumours of Akshay being a part of Dhoom 4 took off after a tweet claiming that the actor was almost confirmed for the role went viral.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has multiple films in his pipeline including Sooryavanshi, BellBottom, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, and OMG 2.While Sooryavanshi has been delayed twice, Akshay’s first theatrical release post-pandemic will be BellBottom. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 27.

ALSO READ: The real Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a fight; the actor responds

