Tiger Shroff keenly-awaited next titled Ganapath - Part 1 was earlier supposed to release during 2022 Christmas but it couldn’t as the makers decided to avert a clash with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The makers have now decided to release the film on October 20 this year during the festival of Dussehra.

Tiger Shroff starrer Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath Part 1 to now release during Dussehra on October 20

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Ganapath is touted to be India’s first dystopian action thriller. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

The news was shared by the veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter page. He wrote, “AMITABH BACHCHAN - TIGER SHROFF - KRITI SANON: ‘GANAPATH’ NEW RELEASE DATE... WILL RELEASE IN 5 LANGUAGES… #Ganapath Part 1 - starring #AmitabhBachchan, #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon - finalises new release date: 20 Oct 2023 #Dussehra2023.”

AMITABH BACHCHAN - TIGER SHROFF - KRITI SANON: ‘GANAPATH’ NEW RELEASE DATE... WILL RELEASE IN 5 LANGUAGES… #Ganapath Part 1 - starring #AmitabhBachchan, #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon - finalises new release date: 20 Oct 2023 #Dussehra2023. pic.twitter.com/kYX4QBBkX6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2023

He has also shared a video announcing the new release date. It shows Tiger all charged up to perform some deadly action stunts.

Speaking about the film and its genre, Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment said in a statement, “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavour to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthral you with its unique and picturesque storytelling.”

With the new release date, Ganapath will now be clashing with Yaariyan 2.

Ganapath is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Also Read: After Heropanti 2 debacle, Tiger Shroff asked to slash his fees by 50 percent to Rs. 17-20 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.