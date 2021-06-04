Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebs come together to lead United Nations campaign

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

'Dharti Ka Dil', a music video is the initiative of many Bollywood celebrities to promote conservation of the environment. The video features various Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

The video was supported by the United Nations and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Now, seeing the popularity its teaser has got, 'Dharti Ka Dil' has been selected for leading UN's campaign on World Environment Day tomorrow to spread the message of nature conservation.

The campaign was organised by Mumbai's Bhamla Foundation. Asif Bhamla, Environmentalist and head of Bhamla Foundation, says India will be the main lead in UN's campaign this year and ‘Dharti Ka Dil’ will be promoted on the global handles and outreach programmes of the UN and UNEP. Once it is posted on the UNEP platform, every country will translate it into their respective languages.

Also Read: Baba Ramdev shares an old video of Akshay Kumar talking about the benefits of Ayurveda amid Allopathy vs Ayurveda debate

