Bigg Boss 11 finalist and TV producer Vikas Gupta has tested positive for Covid-19. The producer informed it on his official Instagram handle.

In his detailed post, he wrote, “Being positive is not always good & in this case absolutely not I have tested positive for Covid-19. " He further went ahead and advised everyone to get themselves tested if they have come in his contact. Vikas wrote "I would request anyone who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. I have isolated myself and quarantined at home hoping to recover soon.”

Sharing the post, he added, “I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for covid . If anyone of you have been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but incase you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can.Stay safe.”

After Vikas informed about his diagnosis, his friends from the industry including Gauahar Khan, Shefali Bagga, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Deepika Singh took to his comments section and wished him a speedy recovery.

