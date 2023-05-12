Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, featuring Rani Mukerji, depicted the story of a mother who is deeply troubled after her two children are taken away from her by the Norwegian government, who believed that they were not growing up in a healthy environment. The film did reasonably well in cinemas and has now been released on the popular streaming platform, Netflix. Alongside Rani Mukerji, the movie also featured Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.

The movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, featuring Rani Mukerji, is inspired by the true story of an Indian couple whose kids were taken away by the Norwegian childcare system, Barnevernet, in 2011. The mother wrote an autobiography titled ‘The Journey of a Mother,’ which served as the basis for the film. The highly-anticipated movie has now premiered on the popular online streaming platform, Netflix. The news was shared by Netflix India on their Instagram page, along with a poster of the movie and captioned, “A fearless mother, her unwavering love for her children and a relentless fight. Watch Rani Mukerji take on the world in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, now streaming on Netflix.”

For the unversed, the Ashima Chibber directorial is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and her husband, whose children were taken away by the Norwegian authorities in 2011. Earlier, Rani had said, “I have given it my all to bring Sagarika’s daunting struggle of getting her kids back on celluloid. I have seen how my mom, a Bengali mother, is fiercely protective of her children and I saw the same traits in Sagarika when I learnt about her life story. So, two Bengali moms have actually inspired me to play this role and I’m so proud that it is resonating with people, especially mothers, across India,” in a statement.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is running successfully in theatres, globally and continues to linger in the minds of people for its engrossing storyline and high-quality acting. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway was released on March 17.

