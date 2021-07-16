Akshay Kumar recently stated that he draws inspiration for his on-screen personas from real life. On Thursday, the actor announced on his Instagram that he will provide an acting lesson for budding actors on the Social Swag app.

Along with it, he shared a video in which he discussed his acting technique and how he never had the opportunity to professionally practise the craft. "This is my method: I go my own way. I get my ideas about how to play characters from real life. Even if you have a minor role, you will be remembered for a lifetime... so, in this session, I'd like to share with you what I've learned in my 30 years of working in Indian cinema," said Akshay in the clip.

He added, "We never had the opportunity to formally learn the ropes when I was an aspiring actor. The world has changed. You may now attend my professional masterclass and learn from my 30-year experience, which has included both successes and failures.”

On the work front, Akshay is presently working on his project Raksha Bandhan, starring Bhumi Pednekar. Hee also has movies like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bellbottom, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

