Akshay Kumar is continuously in the news these days. The actor has now announced his international performing tour all the way in North America called The Entertainers. He would join Bollywood actresses Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi along with Punjabi film sensation Sonam Bajwa. The tour is set to happen in March 2023.

Akshay made the announcement through a creative video on his official Instagram video. The visuals show Akshay entering the scene first and is followed by each team member introducing the other in a miraculous way with the use of VFX.

Akshay captioned the video, “Are you up for a Giant Party? Gear up, The Entertainers are coming your way!! North America, March, 2023.”

Just a few days back, the Rustom actor announced his apparel brand called FORCE IX. While making the announcement on Instagram, he wrote, “Time for the big reveal…my passion project, my brand and the name is FORCE IX. Engineered with emotion Coming Soon!”

Akshay recently announced his entry into Marathi cinema with Mahesh Manjrekar’s historical Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, where he will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

