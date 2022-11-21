comscore

Camila Cabello performs her song ‘Liar’ together with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the Born Pink concert tour in Los Angeles

Jisoo and Camila Cabello performed together at BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert in Los Angeles.

Hollywood singer Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance on Saturday night at South Korean group BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour concert in Los Angeles and performed her song "Liar" with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

According to Billboard, Jisoo and Camila sang ‘Liar’, a song from Cabello’s Romance album that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Cabello wore a custom BLACKPINK outfit for the occasion at Banc of California Stadium.

On BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour, the two singers were together performing Camila’s ‘Liar’ for the first time. The K-pop artist also shared a picture of the two together on Saturday in an Instagram Story, tagging Cabello and writing, “Love youuuuuu.”

Cabello’s hit track ‘Liar’ is from her 2019 album Romance. The song is co-written by Camila and pays homage to her Latin-American roots. Jisoo has been performing the song for her part of the solo act, several times during her Born Pink World Tour.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie looks breath-taking in Chanel on the cover of Elle

