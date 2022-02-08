It's finally happening! The two action stars of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, are coming together for a project. Back in December 2021, it was reported that the two stars are in talks to headline Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Interestingly, it has the same name as Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 film but it is not a remake. The announcement for the film was supposed to be on February 6 but due to the passing of singer Lata Mangeshkar, makers decided to postpone the said announcement. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it will be an out-n-out action entertainer and expected to be mounted on a huge scale.

On Tuesday, the duo made the announcement on their respective handles. Akshay Kumar wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! Grinning face with smiling eyes @iTIGERSHROFF #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023."

Tiger Shroff wrote, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan."

Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan https://t.co/x0QJM3Bh9P@akshaykumar @vashubhagnani @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 8, 2022

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani adds, ‘It’s a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my ChoteMiyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our BadeMiyan and ChoteMiyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023.”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has an array of the line-up including Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Gorkha, Ratsasan remake, Mission Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, has Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and Ganapath Part 1. Ali Abbas Zafar has two projects lined up - one with Katrina Kaif and another one with Shahid Kapoor.

