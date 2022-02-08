comscore

Last Updated 08.02.2022 | 9:40 AM IST

Praveen Kumar Sobti, Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, passes away at age of 74

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Indian actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who was popularly known for essaying the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away at the age of 74. According to the reports, the main cause of his death is yet to be revealed but he was suffering from spinal problems.

Before he became an actor, Praveen Kumar Sobti was an athlete and was a hammer and discus thrower. As an athlete, he won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals, won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games, and competed in two Olympics.

He eventually moved to acting and was seen in more than 30 films in his career. His most famous role of that of Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.

Praveen Kumar Sobti then moved to politics and contested in the 2013 Delhi Legislative elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, but lost. Subsequently, in 2014, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

