Ajay Devgn introduces a time machine at his Ratlam theatre

Earlier we had reported that Ajay Devgn was developing his own theatre chain across the country called NY Cinemas. Now we hear that the actor who threw open the gates to his first multiplex in Ratlam spiced it up by adding, believe it or not, a photo time machine! The said photo booth allows patrons to click pictures with different historical backdrops from Indian history.

Apparently, Ajay Devgn wanted to enhance the movie watching experience for patrons and though of taking the concept of a standard photo booth one step further. With this new photo time machine, users can chose from 10 different eras in India history as the backdrop. Once clicked the said image can then be shared directly to the user’s social account or printed. Talking about the same a source adds, “Today movie watching has become more of a planned family activity, and each time a family ventures to a theatre for a film it is a whole big affair. With this new photo time machine concept patrons are given a bit more bang for their buck when venturing to a cinema.”

While the photo time machine is certainly an interesting concept, we hear that the actor and his team at NY Cinemas are also planning more live action activities that will entice the audience.