Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.07.2019 | 10:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

After Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to make a film on dancer turned dacoit Putlibai!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

From Milkha Singh to Putlibai, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra seems to be quite fascinated by biopics. While he is reuniting with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar for Toofan, the filmmaker has already thought of his next project. Let us tell you that even though Toofan tells the story of a boxer, it isn’t a biopic but his film after that would be! And it will be based on the dancer turned dacoit Putlibai. It will be a female centric film about a dancer of the 20th Century who decides to take up guns to avenge the death of her love!

After Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to make a film on dancer turned dacoit Putlibai!

Going by the story of Putlibai, we hear that she was born to a poor family and danced for a living. When she met Sultana Dhaku, she fell in love with him. He was however killed by the police after a tipoff and bereaved by the demise of her lover, Putlibai decided to turn dacoit herself to kill the informer as well as the others who were responsible for his death. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has expressed in reports that he was quite fascinated about her character when he came across her story and that he was in awe of her strength. He also stated that his team is currently working on as many as three scripts and that he will indeed be directing this film.

While he refrained from giving out any more details, it seems that Putlibai will be made on an extensive budget. Reports also have it that he has registered the eponymous title with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association but the actual title of the film is yet to revealed. He also remained tight lipped about the star cast and dismissed about it adding that the film is still in its initial stages. But he did add to it that this will indeed be a role of a lifetime.

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar has already started work on Toofan and he is also undergoing rigorous workout schedules to play the role of boxer.

Also Read: “I have never played the middle ground” – Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Mere Pyare Prime Minister opening to good critical acclaim

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Post Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

WOAH! Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor to…

EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj…

Here’s how Salman Khan helped this Dabangg 3…

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur court…

Bollywood actress accuses Aditya Pancholi of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification