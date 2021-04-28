The second wave of Coronavirus has been far more extreme and has spread its wings across the country. The city of Mumbai is now past it’s peak and has seen a steady decrease in cases. But still, around 4000 people are testing positive for the deadly virus each day, resulting in shortage of hospital beds. The authorities, hence, have been trying their best to increase the beds wherever possible. Bollywood actors, too, have been helping them so that the infrastructure could be ramped as soon as possible.

It has now come to light that Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has made a significant contribution in this regard. He, along with the help of his colleagues from Bollywood, gave Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a sum of Rs. 1 crore to help set up a 20-bed Covid ICU. This makeshift hospital has been erected at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall, located in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park area. A report confirmed that the said amount was donated to the BMC for the noble work by Ajay Devgn’s organization, NY Foundation.

This Covid ICU is well equipped with para-monitors, ventilators, oxygen support and will be managed by doctors of the P D Hinduja Hospital, located a stone's throw's distance away from Shivaji Park. Joy Chakraborty, COO of Hinduja Hospital, stated that it will be an extension of Hinduja and that food, linen, medicine, manpower etc will be provided by their management. Meanwhile, local corporator Vishakha Raut confirmed that Ajay Devgn supported them in putting together the temporary ICU and appreciated this gesture. She also added that it was much-needed as P D Hinduja Hospital was packed to capacity and there was a need for more ICU beds in the vicinity.

On the film front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2020’s biggest grosser, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. His next release will be on Disney+ Hotstar, the war drama, Bhuj – The Pride Of India and is expected to release on Independence Day 2021. As for his theatrical releases, he’ll be seen in the period sports flick, Maidaan and in extended special appearances in S S Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. He’ll soon begin work on Thank God, which also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Finally, he’s also currently shooting for his directorial venture, MayDay, which also sees him as an actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Ajay Devgn is EXCITED about his OTT debut,” says Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness director Rajesh Mapuskar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.