The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the nation badly. With over three lakh cases reported daily, the healthcare system is falling short of essentials like beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines. Many celebrities and influencers are doing their bit by amplifying requests and donating. Now, author Twinkle Khanna has said that she along with her husband actor Akshay Kumar have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organisation.

Twinkle took to social media on Tuesday and wrote, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit."

In her Instagram caption, she also wrote a message of positivity. "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings," she wrote.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar recently donated Rs. 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is an MP representing East Delhi constituency.

