Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in Delhi in a case linked to the Panama Papers case. The actress was one among the several high-profile personalities named in the 2016 Panama Papers Leak.

This is the first time that the ED has summoned a name on the list hence confirming that they are actively pursuing the case against the Bachchans. Reportedly, the Bachchans have an offshore entity, Amic Partners Limited, incorporated by them in 2005.

This is the third time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been issued a summon by the central agency. The ED had issued summons to the actress two times previously but she had sought more time. The ED has been investigating the case since 2016 and had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.

As per reports, over Rs. 20,000 crore worth of undeclared assets has been detected by the Income Tax authorities in connection with the Panama Papers investigation.

