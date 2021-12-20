comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.12.2021 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by the ED for questioning in the Panama Papers case

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in Delhi in a case linked to the Panama Papers case. The actress was one among the several high-profile personalities named in the 2016 Panama Papers Leak.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by the ED for questioning in the Panama Papers case

This is the first time that the ED has summoned a name on the list hence confirming that they are actively pursuing the case against the Bachchans. Reportedly, the Bachchans have an offshore entity, Amic Partners Limited, incorporated by them in 2005.

This is the third time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been issued a summon by the central agency. The ED had issued summons to the actress two times previously but she had sought more time. The ED has been investigating the case since 2016 and had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.

As per reports, over Rs. 20,000 crore worth of undeclared assets has been detected by the Income Tax authorities in connection with the Panama Papers investigation.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in Indo-American project The Letter based on Rabindranath Tagore’s book Three Women

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Radhe Shyam to have a special show in SECOND…

Tusshar Kapoor announces his first book…

Kevin Feige confirms Marvel, Sony are…

Tom Holland's appearances at Spider-Man: No…

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan starring Deepika…

Kajol rents out Powai apartment for Rs.…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification