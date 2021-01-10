Aditi Rao Hydari and Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee have been reportedly roped in to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's web series, Stardust. Motwane, who forayed into digital space with Netflix's Sacred Games, is working on another series that will focus on Bollywood.

As per reports, the web series will be inspired by true incidents including the rivalry to the working culture of the film industry. It will be a more fictional take, taking the story from the 40s era in the film industry to the next 40 years. They are planning an 8 or 9 episode arc.

Aparshakti Khurana is also part of the series. More celebs will be soon roped in. The makers were planning to go on the floor last year but it was delayed due to the pandemic. They are now scheduling new dates and plan to kick off the shoot in March or April, this year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.