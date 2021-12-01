Singer-songwriter Adele will begin the exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel from Friday January 21, 2022. Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 for a total of 12 weeks.

The long-rumored announcement comes after the singer’s fourth studio album, 30, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with by far the year’s biggest first-week numbers, around 839,000 units. It debuted at No. 1 on album charts in 30 countries and has become the top-selling album of 2021 in just three days surpassing Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which had sold 462,000 copies over 11 months.

See you at Caesars in Vegasss✨pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

The Colosseum has an official capacity of 4,100, which provides a relatively intimate environment for Adele’s famously chatty concerts, for her stately and often-sad songs contrasting with her bawdy humor and hilarious, self-deprecating banter. Adele’s shows take place across consecutive weekends, except for February 18-19. Apparently, Caesars Palace has no vaccine requirement for these or any concerts.

Along with two dates in London’s Hyde Park next summer and her recent One Night Only CBS special filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the Las Vegas residency shows are the only concert dates Adele has announced in support of 30 thus far.

Adele undertook a massive global tour in 2016 and 2017 supporting her previous album, 25, which took in some 121 arena dates across Europe, North America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand before wrapping with four shows at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium.

