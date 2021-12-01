comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.12.2021 | 11:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final TruthDhamaka 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra admits she fell for equity on lighter skin

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

As the global star, Priyanka Chopra, gears up for her Hollywood release The Matrix Resurrections, the actress recently made an appearance on InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown to talk about her career, marriage, and more. During the conversation, the actress spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards and how she fell for equity on lighter skin.

Priyanka Chopra admits she fell for equity on lighter skin

A few years ago, Priyanka Chopra faced backlash for promoting fairness creams pretty early on in her career, which she regrets. “There were so many unrealistic beauty standards. Being ridiculously skinny was one, which I didn’t think about in my 20s, because I had a crazy metabolism at that point, as you do. But more than that, the equity on lighter skin in Asia, for sure. That’s something that I fell for. The fact that you have to be perfect, your face has to be perfect, your hair has to be perfect, you have to dress perfect, speak perfect, you have to have the right opinion on everything, you have to say the right thing. I think that part was the first (time) I kind of was like, ‘Forget it, I’m okay being messy sometimes, and it’s okay.’” she said in the podcast.

In a Marie Claire profile sometime earlier this year, she said, “[Skin lightening] was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check [mark] when you are a female actor, but it’s awful. And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star in The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You, Citadel and more.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas enjoy a dashing date night at British Fashion Awards 2021; check photos

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Money Heist spin-off Berlin starring Pedro…

Squid Game star Park Hae Soo to play Berlin…

Salman Khan’s documentary 'Beyond The Star'…

Salman Khan to play Indian spy agent…

Disha Parmar rubbishes the rumours of Bade…

Salman Khan confirms Sooraj Barjatya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification