Actor Manju Singh, pioneer of television content, passes away in Mumbai

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actress Manju Singh, one of television's pioneers, passed away on Saturday, her family announced.

According to her family, she died on Thursday in Mumbai.  "We are deeply saddened to inform you of Manju Singh's passing. She led a lovely and inspirational life, devoted to her family and her profession. Everyone, from 'Manju Didi' to 'Manju Nani,' will sadly miss her," the statement was shared by family to PTI.

Since the early 1980s, when 'Show Theme' became the first sponsored programme on television, Singh was regarded as a pioneer of the industry. She later produced several memorable television shows for Doordarshan, ranging from serials to children's programming, spiritual to activism, and other meaningful subjects during the early days of colour television. Among them were Ek Kahani, Swaraj,' and Adhikaar, as well as anchoring the children's show like Khel Khilone.

Manju Singh also appeared in a few Hindi films, most notably as Ratna Sharma, the sister of Ramprasad D. Sharma (Amol Palekar), in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's rib-tickling award-winning comedy Golmaal and Hanky Panky (1979), Ladies Tailor (1981), and Screen Two (1985).

Manju Singh was appointed to the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) in 2015 in recognition of her contributions to television, film, creative arts, and academia.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari poses alongside ‘living legends’ Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab, see photo

