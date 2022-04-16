Singer Asha Bhosle has been singularly unfortunate regarding her children. She lost her daughter Varsha in 2012 under very tragic circumstances. Varsha was a talented journalist but troubled by her distinguished ancestry. She allegedly shot herself in the living room of her own home on Peddar Road in Mumbai. Thereafter, Ashaji left her home and moved in with her son. In 2015, she lost her elder son Hemant, a promising music director, to cancer.

Asha Bhosle was performing in Singapore at a live concert when her daughter Varsha took her own life. She was again in Singapore for a concert when her son Hemant died. The bereaved mother was not told about her son’s death until two days after it happened. She was somewhere prepared for the death, as Hemant was terminally ill and doctors had given up on him. But nothing prepares one for a child’s loss.

Now, her only surviving child, son Anand has taken ill in Dubai and has been hospitalized. A member of the family informs on condition of anonymity that Asha Bhosle has taken Anand’s sudden illness very badly. “He is her only surviving progeny and she is very attached to him. She is also very close to Anand’s daughter Zanai and has been personally promoting her as a singer and actress to various prominent filmmakers. At the moment, the entire family is praying for Anand’s recovery.”

Various tests are now being done at a hospital in Dubai to ascertain the nature of Anand’s illness.

