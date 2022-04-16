comscore

Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s next in Mumbai

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been shooting for Pathaan and Atlee’s next, has begun shooting for Rajukumar Hirani’s yet-untitled movie at Film City on Friday, April 15. The project is much-awaited and after several discussions for over a couple of years, Rajkumar Hirani finally started shooting the project.

According to a daily, the film will be a social comedy, which will revolve around immigration. It also has Taapsee Pannu as the leading actress though the makers are yet to officially announce the project. The film began at 9am on Friday and Hirani had lined up Taapsee’s scenes. Shah Rukh Khan dropped by at 4pm to meet the team but began the shoot on April 16.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will return on big screen with Pathaan on Republic Day 2023. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be produced by Yash Raj Films.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan – Rajkumar Hirani project awaiting Canadian clearance

More Pages: Shah Rukh Khan's next with Rajkumar Hirani Box Office Collection

