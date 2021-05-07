As India continues to battle the brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, several celebrities and influencers have come forward to donate for COVID-19 relief work and also amplifying resources. Now, actor Abhishek Bachchan has announced that he will be part of a virtual fundraiser that will help raise funds for Covid relief.

Taking to his social media, Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster for a virtual fundraiser with many big names from different fields which will be supported by the 'I Breathe for India foundation' and 'Give India'.

" I am Committed to helping India fight COVID-19. Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners. I BREATHE FOR INDIA, do you? Click on the link http:// bit.ly/IBreatheForInd ia … The only way to make a difference is - TOGETHER," Bachchan wrote.

