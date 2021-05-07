As India continues to battle the brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, several celebrities and influencers have come forward to donate for COVID-19 relief work and also amplifying resources. Now, actor Abhishek Bachchan has announced that he will be part of a virtual fundraiser that will help raise funds for Covid relief.
Taking to his social media, Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster for a virtual fundraiser with many big names from different fields which will be supported by the 'I Breathe for India foundation' and 'Give India'.
I am Committed to helping India fight COVID-19.
Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners.
I BREATHE FOR INDIA, do you? Click on the link https://t.co/ZNS7xAX1HK
The only way to make a difference is - TOGETHER. #IBreatheForIndia pic.twitter.com/o9e62ZNCuR
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 7, 2021
Hosted by Lara Dutta and Shyamal Vallabhjee the fundraiser will have a panel of celebrities including, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan, Faye D'Souza, Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar, Tarun Tahiliani among other biggest names from different fields.
