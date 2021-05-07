Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.05.2021 | 8:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to join the ‘I Breathe for India Covid Crisis Relief’ drive on Sunday to help raise funds for COVID relief

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As India continues to battle the brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic,  several celebrities and influencers have come forward to donate for COVID-19 relief work and also amplifying resources. Now, actor Abhishek Bachchan has announced that he will be part of a virtual fundraiser that will help raise funds for Covid relief.

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to join the 'I Breathe for India Covid Crisis Relief' drive on Sunday to help raise funds for COVID relief

Taking to his social media, Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster for a virtual fundraiser with many big names from different fields which will be supported by the 'I Breathe for India foundation' and 'Give India'.

 "I am Committed to helping India fight COVID-19. Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners. I BREATHE FOR INDIA, do you? Click on the link bit.ly/IBreatheForInd The only way to make a difference is - TOGETHER," Bachchan wrote. 

Hosted by Lara Dutta and Shyamal Vallabhjee the fundraiser will have a panel of celebrities including, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan, Faye D'Souza, Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar, Tarun Tahiliani among other biggest names from different fields.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan’s befitting reply to a user asking him to do more than sending virtual hugs wins the internet

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kajal Aggarwal takes the first jab of COVID…

Shilpa Shetty's family members including…

World Television premiere of Varun Dhawan…

Harshvardhan Rane secures oxygen…

Actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv arrested for…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ‘Guide section’ on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification