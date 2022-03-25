R Balki, who last helmed the critically acclaimed social drama Pad Man (2018), has returned to the director's chair for the sports drama Ghoomer. The film, which went on the floors earlier this month, marks his second collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan after Paa (2009) and the memorable mobile network advertisement with the tagline 'What an idea, Sir ji!'.

Abhishek Bachchan and R Balki to shoot the next sequence of Ghoomer in Dharamshala

The film has already been shot in locations of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune and is now gearing up for another schedule at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. According to a report by a tabloid, Balki is at present in Dharamshala for the recce of the film and will shoot the remaining portion of the film in April this year.

Ghommer is said to be inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured. Although not a biopic, the film salutes the achievements of sportsmen like Karoly, who don't get bogged down by the challenges that life throws at them. Instead, they emerge victorious on the other end of their journey.

Apart from Abhishek, the film also features Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi along with Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das. There has been speculation that Amitabh Bachchan could also have a special appearance in the film.

