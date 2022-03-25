Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam film Hridayam that was released in theatres earlier this year. Dharma will be remaking the film in Hindi, Tamil , and Telugu. Directed by Vineeth Srinivasan, Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles. The coming-of-age love story was a massive success in Kerala.

On Friday morning, Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. "I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema," he tweeted.

Hridayam is a coming of age love story centered around the life of Arun Neelakandan essayed by Pranav Mohanlal and traces his life from his college days to adulthood. The film was released in theatres in mid-January at the peak of the third wave of the pandmeic when most films were getting postponed and theatres were slowly shutting down in several parts of India or operating at 50 percent occupancy. Despite the pandemic, the film was a massive hit and managed to get people to the theaters

