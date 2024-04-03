A video from Taapsee Pannu's wedding ceremony with Mathias Boe has emerged online, offering a glimpse into their joyous celebration.

A recently surfaced video has offered a glimpse into the wedding ceremony of Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe. The couple tied the knot on March 23 in Udaipur, and while they haven't officially shared their wedding photos, this leaked video provides a look at their special day.

The viral video showcases Taapsee, dressed in a traditional red salwar suit, dancing her way towards the waiting groom, Mathias, who stands adorned in an ivory sherwani. The energetic bride is accompanied by her bridesmaids, creating a joyful atmosphere.

The video depicts the couple exchanging garlands and sharing a sweet kiss. They are then seen swaying together amidst a shower of rose petals, further adding to the celebratory mood. For the wedding, Taapsee opted for a beautiful red Punjabi suit with intricate gold embroidery and a matching dupatta. She accessorised with traditional gold kaleeras and a Punjabi paranda, completing the elegant look.

While Taapsee has maintained an active social media presence, she has chosen to keep details about the wedding ceremony private. The Udaipur event was an intimate gathering with close friends and family, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon, and Pavail Gulati.

Taapsee and Mathias have been together since 2013, nurturing a steady and supportive relationship. Openly acknowledging their love publicly, Mathias has generally preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

A renowned badminton player from Denmark, Mathias boasts an impressive career including numerous titles and medals. He retired from competitive play in 2020 and currently serves as the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.

