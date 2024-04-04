Ranbir Kapoor, who already possesses a wide range of swanky automobiles, has added another new one to the collection. The actor was seen cruising around the streets of Mumbai in a smooth dark blue Bentley Continental GT V8 which ranges from Rs. 4 crores to Rs. 5.5 crores. Just like the actor showcased his love for Rolls Royce as Ranvijay in the recently released Animal, Ranbir continued to do the same as he flaunted his off-screen love for luxurious vehicles.

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his new Bentley worth over Rs. 5 crores on Mumbai streets

As per Car Dekho, the on-road price of the Bentley Continental GT V8 price is expected to be around Rs. 6 crores but the ex-showroom price is about Rs. 5.2 crores. According to the website, the car is powered by a 3996-cc engine which is available with an automatic transmission. The four-seater petrol car comes with a wide range of features, from multi-function steering wheel to automatic climate control to anti-lock braking system. Paparazzi accounts captured several moments when the actor was driving on the streets of the city and took to social media to share different videos. In fact, it is being said that one of them even had the Kapoor boy helping out a beggar on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently bagged appreciation and accolades for his performance of an alcoholic, violent, and father-obsessed son in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal which also boasted of an ensemble cast like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Followed by this, the actor is expected to be doing Ramayana in which he is said to be playing the role of Lord Ram. If reports are to be believed, the actor is currently prepping physically to play the role in the Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious movie which is also expected to star Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, among others.

Also Read: “Apart from Ram and Raavan, every character in Ramayana has something to say,” said Nitesh Tiwari once on the epic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.