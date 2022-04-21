Hollywood rapper A$AP Rocky was handcuffed at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (April 20) in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

A$AP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles airport in connection with 2021 shooting

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. The rapper was wanted in connection with a November 6, 2021 shooting after an argument escalated, authorities said. The incident took place at about 10:15 p.m. around Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in the Hollywood area. As per the report, Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said. "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment.

Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot," police said. "The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky," according to police. Police had been investigating the star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, for his potential involvement in a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood last year, per BBC. He was released on bail of $550,000 (over 4.1 crores) shortly after his arrest.

The rapper, who is the boyfriend of global musician and fashion mogul Rihanna, was reportedly returning to California from Barbados, where he was on vacation. He had been photographed days earlier in Barbados with Rihanna. The high-profile celebrity couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child together.

Also Read: Jason Momoa to star in Warner Bros. live-action feature Minecraft based on popular video game

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.