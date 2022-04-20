Aquaman star Jason Momoa is now in final negotiations with Warner Bros. to star in the studio’s live-action adaptation titled Minecraft, helmed by Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess.

Jason Momoa to star in Warner Bros. live-action feature Minecraft based on popular video game

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to headline another tentpole with Warner Bros based on the popular game. Minecraft, which debuted in 2011, allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds. The game became a sensation, reaching 100 million users just a few years after launch. Mary Parent and Roy Lee are attached to produce the feature project, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018.

Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts. The video game hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film. A Minecraft movie has long been in the works for years, with Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney and Peter Sollett in talks to direct. At one point, Steve Carell was lined up to star in a movie adaptation.

As for Jason Momoa, he is gearing up for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is due out on March 17, 2023, and Fast and Furious 10. He stars in Apple TV+’s See and has also recently been seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, as well as HBO Max’s Peacemaker.

Also Read: Warner Bros. China censors Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’s dialogue about gay relationship before release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.